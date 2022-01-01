Go
Roots Natural Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS

1329 W Main St • $

Avg 4.7 (572 reviews)

Popular Items

El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1329 W Main St

Charlottesville VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
