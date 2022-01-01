Go
South Street Brewery, founded in 1998, is Charlottesville's oldest brewery and one of the cornerstones of the craft brewing movement in Virginia. Visit our cozy brewpub built in a converted brick-walled warehouse to enjoy twelve taps of craft beer, a full bar, and a rotating menu of seasonal comfort food favorites.

106 W South St.

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$13.00
Beer battered and served with sriracha ranch
Fish and Chips$19.00
Beer-battered haddock served with fries and jalapeno-corn coleslaw
Boneless Basket$13.00
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
KD Tenders$7.00
1/2 LB of lightly breaded nuggets with a choice of ranch or bbq sauce for dipping
Cajun Club$15.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and our signature Cajun remoulade
Side Fries$6.00
Hand cut fries, lightly seasoned and served with ketchup
Cauliflower Basket$13.00
Breaded cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
Brownie Sundae$8.00
Chocolate fudge brownie served with homestead creamery vanilla bean ice cream and a cherry on top
Classic Cheese Burger$14.00
1/2 lb ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, and your choice of cheese
Southwestern Salad$15.00
Romaine, avocado, corn and black bean salsa, red onion tricolor tortilla strips, blackened chicken, and a jalapeno crema drizzled on top
106 W South St.

Charlottesville VA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
