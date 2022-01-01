South Street Brewery
South Street Brewery, founded in 1998, is Charlottesville's oldest brewery and one of the cornerstones of the craft brewing movement in Virginia. Visit our cozy brewpub built in a converted brick-walled warehouse to enjoy twelve taps of craft beer, a full bar, and a rotating menu of seasonal comfort food favorites.
106 W South St.
Location
106 W South St.
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
