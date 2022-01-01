Thai
Monsoon Siam
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
2409 Reviews
$$
113 W Market St
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
113 W Market St, Charlottesville VA 22902
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bang! Restaurant
Asian fusion tapas & creative cocktails!
Luce
Order online, pick up at Luce!
Paramount Theater
Educate, Enchant, Enrich, and Enlighten
Bizou
Bizou Take Out! Nightly Dinner To-Go: Classic entrées, family meal specials, inventive salads and sides, homemade bread and dessert, wine by the bottle....Brunch on Saturday and Sunday!