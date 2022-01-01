Go
Monsoon Siam image
Thai

Monsoon Siam

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2409 Reviews

$$

113 W Market St

Charlottesville, VA 22902

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pad See Eaw - D$13.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
Kao Pad - D$14.00
(Thai-FriedRice) Jasmine rice stir-fried, egg, onions, carrots, peas, tomatoes, scallions.
Panang - D$14.00
Panang curry, basil, bell pepper, kaffr lime leaves.
Fresh Roll$8.00
Avocado, spring mixed, carrots wrapped with rice paper come with Tamarind peanut sauce. (Gluten free upon request)
Drunken Noodle$14.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
Red - D$14.00
Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers.
Green- D$14.00
Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers.
Pad Thai - D$14.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

113 W Market St, Charlottesville VA 22902

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bang! Restaurant

No reviews yet

Asian fusion tapas & creative cocktails!

Luce

No reviews yet

Order online, pick up at Luce!

Paramount Theater

No reviews yet

Educate, Enchant, Enrich, and Enlighten

Bizou

No reviews yet

Bizou Take Out! Nightly Dinner To-Go: Classic entrées, family meal specials, inventive salads and sides, homemade bread and dessert, wine by the bottle....Brunch on Saturday and Sunday!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Monsoon Siam

orange star4.7 • 2409 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston