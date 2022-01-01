Rosa Mexicano

Succotash - National Harbor

No reviews yet

SUCCOTASH is named after the classic dish that has been a longstanding staple of the Southern table. While many know “Succotash” when they see it, the dish has been interpreted, modified and passed from generation to generation for centuries. While Succotash between families will share similarities, each family’s recipe is deeply personal and reminiscent of those special suppers that brings kin together. Our “Succotash” is special to us and we invite you to experience the South from our point of view.

