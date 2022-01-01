Go
Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.

153 Waterfront St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso$12.00
Three cheese blend, roasted tomato, pickled jalapeño. Served with warm corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo for added flavor (pictured)!
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Tacos Red Chili Chicken$16.00
Three per order. Avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
$ Sweet Corn Esquites$8.00
Queso fresco, epazote
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
Churros$10.00
Dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces.
Chips & Salsa Delivery$4.00
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa
Gluten-Free
$ Black Beans$6.00
Cotija cheese, crema, pico de gallo
Gluten-free
Guacamole Delivery$16.00
Made fresh to order with warm corn tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy
Gluten-Free
Tacos Birria Quesatacos$18.00
Three per order. Queso Oaxaca, cilantro, onions, consommé dip, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

153 Waterfront St

Oxon Hill MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

