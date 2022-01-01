Go
Rowley Grill & Tap

Come in and Enjoy!

19 Rowley Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Giant Baked Pretzel$11.00
cheese sauce and horseradish honey mustard
Half Order Boneless$7.00
Please use half order to split sauces
The Hangover Burger$15.00
candied bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, served with lettuce and tomato
Classic Burger$13.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Rowley sauce
Cobb Salad$12.00
romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, dill dressing
Full Order Boneless$13.00
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
cheddar cheese, black beans, roasted red peppers, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa
Half Order Wings$7.00
Please use half order to split sauces
Full Order Wings$13.00
BYOB - Build Your Own$12.50
Build Your Own Burger
Location

19 Rowley Street

Winsted CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Green Woods Country Club Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SmokeKing Restaurant

No reviews yet

Wood Smoked BBQ.

Grey Area Tavern

No reviews yet

Grey Area Tavern is a broader take on a gastropub, offering a variety of options from classic style pub fare to food and drink to satisfy the more adventurous palate. We are not your black and white tavern - come see what we are all about!
We are open every day except for Tuesday for lunch and dinner service- indoor dining, outdoor dining and takeout.

The Donut Station - Torrington

No reviews yet

The Donut Station

