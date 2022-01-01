Go
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social

Gourmet grilled cheese, French fries and tomato soup.

SANDWICHES

1397 Pearl St • $

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Caprese$8.00
Tomato Soup Cup$3.25
Classic$5.75
Soda$3.25
Tater Tots$4.25
Young American$6.25
Large Fries$6.00
Small fries$3.75
Mac Daddy$7.25
Raspberry Beret$7.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1397 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
