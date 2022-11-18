Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

1,330 Reviews

$$

950 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

CROWLER [cocktails]

CENTRO COIN

$30.00

[5 cocktails] shake and serve over ice

SANGRIA

$30.00

[5 cocktails] shake and serve over ice

SI CHEF

$40.00

[5 cocktails] shake and serve over ice

PALOMA

$40.00

[5 cocktails] shake and serve over ice

MOJITO

$40.00

[5 cocktails] shake and serve over ice

CROWLER TOP ROPE

$10.00

CROWLER EL CORN

$10.00

TEQUILA [bottles]

HERRADURA BLANCO [1 liter]

$35.00

ALTOS REPOSADO [1 liter]

$34.00

SUERTE REPOSADO

$38.00

MADRE MEZCAL

$70.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Boulder, Centro is your home for soulful, authentic Mexican cuisine. Centro’s kitchen takes you on a coast-to-coast culinary tour across Mexico, showcasing specialties from Jalisco, Baja, Veracruz, Yucatán, and Oaxaca. Behind the bar, the team mixes up your favorite margaritas and palomas, while the year-round patio offers Pearl Street’s best people watching.

Website

Location

950 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosetta Food Hall
orange star4.2 • 486
1109 Walnut St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rye Society Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
orange star4.7 • 71
1397 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Santo
orange star4.4 • 773
1265 Alpine Ave Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
The Waffle Lab - Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
1155 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,436
1124 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
My Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.7 • 3,237
3280 28th Street Unit 2 Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston