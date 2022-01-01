Double Barrel Bar
Craft beer and cocktail tavern with a self tapping craft beer wall. small amount of frozen food items offered, at this point. More food items offered next year.
10555 Freedom Road
Location
10555 Freedom Road
Tomah WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
