Saffron Indian Cuisine - Ashburn
Come in and enjoy!
43170 Southern Walk Plaza Suite 108
Popular Items
Location
43170 Southern Walk Plaza Suite 108
Ashburn VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Parallel Party Bar
Parallel's newest expansion space directly across (Truly Parallel) from the original. Additional 2 bars, kitchen and almost 150 added seats, The Parallel Party Bar has reached new limits with an adult atmosphere (playground) for food and beverage. Cheers,
Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar
Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar is an original concept founded in 2010 with 60+Wines by the glass, 80 Craft Beer Offerings, 300 Bourbon & Whiskey selections and Chef Prepared Cuisine. We pride our concept in being an adult atmosphere for quality food and beverage in an upscale but casual setting.