Go
Toast

Saffron Indian Cuisine - Ashburn

Come in and enjoy!

43170 Southern Walk Plaza Suite 108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Channa Masala$14.00
Vegetarian Thali$15.00
See full menu

Location

43170 Southern Walk Plaza Suite 108

Ashburn VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parallel Party Bar

No reviews yet

Parallel's newest expansion space directly across (Truly Parallel) from the original. Additional 2 bars, kitchen and almost 150 added seats, The Parallel Party Bar has reached new limits with an adult atmosphere (playground) for food and beverage. Cheers,

Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar

No reviews yet

Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar is an original concept founded in 2010 with 60+Wines by the glass, 80 Craft Beer Offerings, 300 Bourbon & Whiskey selections and Chef Prepared Cuisine. We pride our concept in being an adult atmosphere for quality food and beverage in an upscale but casual setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston