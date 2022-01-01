Go
Toast

Minerva Indian Cuisine

Minerva's objective is to provide genuine and authentic Indian cuisine in the US with the exciting and authentic taste of the many regions of India, combined with style, flair, and presentation.

FRENCH FRIES

16240 Frederick Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (759 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa$5.99
Palak Panner$14.99
Naan$2.99
Lamb Korma$18.99
Tadka Dal$14.99
Garlic Naan$3.99
Chicken Curry$15.99
Butter Chicken$16.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

16240 Frederick Road

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Mexicana-Gaithersburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Don Pollo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8080

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston