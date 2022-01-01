Go
Saginaw Old Town Junction image

Saginaw Old Town Junction

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

410 Mackinaw

Saginaw, MI 48602

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

410 Mackinaw, Saginaw MI 48602

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Steve's Soups and Subs 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Genji

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Coty's Landing

No reviews yet

Thank you for your continued support. It is an honor to serve you!

The Souper Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Souper Café Saginaw Online. We are a locally owned restaurant in Saginaw, with another location in Bay City, specializing in Freshmade Soups, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps!!

Saginaw Old Town Junction

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston