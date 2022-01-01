Salad House
Come in and enjoy!
639 W. Mount Pleasant Avenue
Location
639 W. Mount Pleasant Avenue
Livingston NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Feathered Fox
Thank you for dining with us. We look forward to hosting you again.
Nathan's GK at Capital Craft - East Hanover
Come in and enjoy!
Capital Craft
Food, beer and cocktail kits available TO-GO! Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary–Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, offering crispy, thin-crust perfection in every bite.
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.