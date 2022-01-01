Go
Toast

Salad House

Come in and enjoy!

639 W. Mount Pleasant Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

639 W. Mount Pleasant Avenue

Livingston NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Feathered Fox

No reviews yet

Thank you for dining with us. We look forward to hosting you again.

Nathan's GK at Capital Craft - East Hanover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capital Craft

No reviews yet

Food, beer and cocktail kits available TO-GO! Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary–Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, offering crispy, thin-crust perfection in every bite.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston