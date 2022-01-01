Go
Toast

Salty Nun

Come in and enjoy!

2501 Central Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beyond Burger$14.00
Choice of 100% Angus beef hamburger cooked to your liking or a Vegan veggie burger served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle and choice of side:
Fried Green Tomato BLT$15.00
REAL southern fried green tomatoes, with crisp iceberg lettuce and smoked bacon
served on rustic sourdough bread with spicy mayo.
Pierogies LOADED$8.95
Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served with sour cream.
Turkey Club$15.00
Sliced turkey piled high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese
and mayo. Served on rustic sourdough bread.
See full menu

Location

2501 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baba on Central

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!
Crafted cocktails and traditional spirits; and an ambiance that reflects life in the Mediterranean. The menu focuses on fresh greek and lebanese cuisine

In Between Days

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Child

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Punky's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Winner of 2019 Tampa Bay's Wave Favorite Awards for Local Restaurant, Local Late-Night Dining, Local Brunch, Happy Hour, Bingo, and LGBTQ Club/Bar. Punky's welcomes all with a friendly staff, extensive Happy Hour specials, and amazing daily food and drink specials. The owners Lynn Deibert and John Burt welcome you to our friendly and casual neighborhood bar and grill.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston