Go
Toast
  • /
  • Warren
  • /
  • Salvatore's Italian Grill

Salvatore's Italian Grill

Welcome to Salvatore's online ordering! Our goal is always to provide you and your family with quality Italian cuisine at a great price! Generous portions using great ingredients, all made to order!

PIZZA • GRILL

8720 E Market Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2994 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$7.50
Traditional Pasta$13.50
Build you own Pasta! Select a pasta & a sauce.
**Pizza Only**
Large Thin$13.95
Pizza Bread$1.50
4 or 8 slices of our famous pizza bread (8 piece max, for a larger selection please go to pizza section and select Pizza Bread).
Wedding
The perfect blend of chicken, sausage, meatballs and vegetables.
4 Dinner Rolls$1.50
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Top seller! Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella. Served with capellini.
Add 1 Meatball$1.50
Penne alla Vodka$15.50
Top Seller! Sauteed shallots, San Marzano plum tomatoes, pancetta bacon tossed in a creamy vodka sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

8720 E Market Street

Warren OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrel33

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red plum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chophouse Warren

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forty Six Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston