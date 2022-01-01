Go
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant

Fresh. Local. Legendary.
Proudly serving the Richmond, TX area fresh soups, salads, sandwiches and more for over 35 years!

314 Morton Street

Popular Items

Fruit Salad
Seasonal fruit cut fresh to order. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Club Croissant$10.50
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss served on a warm croissant with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.50
Our famous chicken salad on a warm croissant with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices.
Broccoli Cheese
What we're known for!
Check the Large To-Go Menu for bigger sizes
Duet$12.50
Half regular sandwich (or scoop/quiche), plus a small salad OR cup of soup
Mike's Plate$18.50
Hungry?
Whole sandwich of your choice, small fruit salad, and a bowl of soup
Trio$16.50
Select 3 from our scoops, small salads, and a cup of soup
Ann's Plate$14.00
Our most popular combo!
Scoop of chicken salad, small fruit salad, cup of soup
Extra Bread Rounds$0.50
City Secretary$15.50
Half sandwich of your choice, small salad, cup of soup
Location

314 Morton Street

Richmond TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
