Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore

Orders do not come with rice.

2220 First Street

Popular Items

Butter Naan$3.25
Palak Paneer (Sag)$14.95
Spinach creamed and cooked with cottage cheese
Veggie Samosa$5.95
2 Piece - Lightly spiced pocket stuffed with veggie, peas & potatoes
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
Chicken breast marinated w/ sauces and herbs in creamy sauce
Alo Gobhi$13.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices
Plain Naan$2.95
Butter Chicken$15.95
A special chicken cooked in creamy sauce made with butter,
tomatoes and onions
Garlic Naan$3.95
White Basmati Rice
Plain white fluffy Basmati Rice
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.95
Homemade cheese baked in tandoor with masala
Location

Livermore CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
