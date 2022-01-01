Go
Sapore Italiano

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

416 South Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)

Popular Items

Caprese$11.95
Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and roasted red peppers drizzled in extra virgin olive oil
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce served with croutons in our homemade Caesar dressing
Coppa Caffe$9.95
Fior di latte gelato with a rich coffee and pure cocoa swirl
Fruitti di Mare$17.95
Fresh live mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari and fresh scallops in a white wine or tomato sauce
Pollo alla Saltimbocca$26.95
Chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella cheese in a white wine demi-glaze sauce
Eggplant Rolatini$12.95
Fresh eggplant battered in egg, rolled with riicotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Linguine al Vongole$24.95
Linguine sautted with littleneck clams, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in white wine or tomato sauce
Portobello Mushrooms$13.95
Grilled portobello mushrooms served with roasted red peppers and balsamic reduction
Veal Parmigiano$25.95
Lightly breaded veal medallions baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with spaghetti
Tiramisu Ladyfinger$9.95
Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by marscapone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

416 South Broadway

West Cape May NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
