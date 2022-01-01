Go
Sawadee Thai Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

465 Buckland Rd.

Popular Items

N2. Drunken Noodle$15.00
Flat noodle with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and basil.
S1. Spicy Soup$5.00
The famous thai hot and sour soup, spiced with lemongrass.
A11. Crab Rangoon$7.00
Deep-fried stuffed with Crab stick and cream cheese.
A6. Satay Chicken$9.00
Marinated in coconut milk with thai spices and grilled; served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish dip.
N3. Pad See Eew$15.00
Flat noodle stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and sweet soy sauce.
A2. Fresh Spring Rolls$7.00
Stuffed with fresh vegetables, tofu, rice noodles with peanut sauce.
N1. Pad Thai$15.00
The most famous Thai noodle dish stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
A1. Spring Rolls$7.00
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with chicken or vegetables.
Thai Ice Tea$5.00
N7. Fried Rice$15.00
With tomatoes, green peas, onions, scallions, and egg.
Location

465 Buckland Rd.

South Windsor CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
