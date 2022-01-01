Schofield restaurants you'll love
More about Sam's Pizza - Schofield
Sam's Pizza - Schofield
5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South, Schofield
|Popular items
|16" Sams
|$19.25
Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers
|16" House
|$24.25
(light) Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Kosher Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.
|16" Cheese
|$15.25
Build a Half & Half or just Cheese HERE!
More about WISH Steakhouse
STEAKS
WISH Steakhouse
5006 E Jelinek Ave, Weston
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
|Baby Back Ribs Half
|$18.00
|Steak Burger
|$15.00