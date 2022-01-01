Schofield restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza
Steakhouses
Sam's Pizza - Schofield image

 

Sam's Pizza - Schofield

5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South, Schofield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Sams$19.25
Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers
16" House$24.25
(light) Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Kosher Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.
16" Cheese$15.25
Build a Half & Half or just Cheese HERE!
More about Sam's Pizza - Schofield
WISH Steakhouse image

STEAKS

WISH Steakhouse

5006 E Jelinek Ave, Weston

Avg 4.6 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$11.00
Baby Back Ribs Half$18.00
Steak Burger$15.00
More about WISH Steakhouse
The Palms Supper Club image

 

The Palms Supper Club

5912 US-51 BUS, Weston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
FRENCH DIP$14.00
WALLEYE CHEEKS$13.00
TWO Walleye$29.00
More about The Palms Supper Club

