Go
Toast

Scotty P's

Come in and enjoy! Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

4280 Lavon Dr. • $

Avg 4.5 (1839 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$3.95
Crispy Tortilla Chips, prepared to order and our housemade Salsa!
Turkey Burger$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Papou's Grilled Chicken$8.95
Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders$5.95
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Scotty P's Cakes$5.25
Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!
Irish Nacho$10.75
Fries, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickled Jalapenos, Ranch.
Fried Pickles$7.25
Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.
No Burger Cheeseburger$6.95
A golden brown Sourdough Toast & Melted American Cheese.
Mike's Classic Double Cheeseburger Platter$8.95
Scotty P honors his Dad with a Classic Double Cheeseburger, his Dad's favorite.
2 Beef patties, layered with melted cheese, pickles, diced yellow onion, mustard, and ketchup. Served with Fries.
Buy 3 Cookies, Get 1 Free$5.85
Don't want to share...neither would we. Buy 3 of our freshly baked Chocolate Chips Cookies and get a 4th one FREE!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4280 Lavon Dr.

Garland TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Matt's Rancho Martinez

No reviews yet

5085 North president George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75040

Chips and Salsa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EL RINCON DEL MAIZ

No reviews yet

ARTESANOS DEL SABOR

OSO Market & Kitchen

No reviews yet

OSO Market & Kitchen was launched with the inspiration and life-long passion for delicious experiences, and the desire to answer the age old question of “what should I eat?” Created by husband and wife team and creators behind some of the country’s most notable restaurants. Most recently that of Dallas’s first and only official Michilin venue in the state of Texas, Bullion and BTG. OSO is a unique online marketplace that offers healthy and delicious weekly school or workplace lunches, family dinners, holiday treats, gift baskets, afternoon tea kits, and custom event catering delivered flawlessly every time right to your front door or event.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston