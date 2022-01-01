Scramble - Scottsdale

Go
Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.

6590 N. Scottsdale Rd #100

Popular Items

Vegan Soyrizo Burrito$12.89
Tofu scramble with Soyrizo, red & green peppers and avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns
Egg$1.69
Cinnamon Roll$5.49
Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting
Bacon$3.99
Southwest Burrito$12.29
Spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, cheddar, avocado, egg & jalapeno cream cheese
Sunrise Sandwich$12.29
Butter toasted sourdough, two over medium eggs, cured ham & American cheese with hash browns
Two Eggs Any Way$8.79
Served with hash browns & toast. With bacon or sausage $2.50
Gringo Burrito$11.29
Crisp applewood bacon, egg & cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Scramble$12.79
Applewood bacon, cured ham, sausage & Monterey jack
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.29
Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup
Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
