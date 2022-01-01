Go
Seasoned Swine

Seasoned Swine is an American BBQ restaurant specializing in Cherry smoked premium BBQ and scratch sides and sauces. Here at the Swine nobody's too good and everyone's good enough! See y'all soon!

-15800 W. Colfax Ave.

Popular Items

Brioche Bun$1.30
Green Chili Mac
OG Mac
Potato Salad
1/2 Pork$10.00
1/2 Brisket$14.30
Smoked Beans
1 Pound Brisket$28.00
Smoked Cornbread$1.00
One Rib$3.00
Location

Golden CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
