Go
Toast

Sebastians

Come in and enjoy!

1001 Pawtucket Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

1001 Pawtucket Blvd

Lowell MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Egg Mania- Lowell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Suppa's Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

We are located in Lowell, MA. Come in and enjoy!

Eggroll Cafe

No reviews yet

Our menu enlists a variety of
handcrafted fusion eggrolls, to be lavishly dipped
into our house vinaigrette sauce. Popular
menu items have included our Classic eggrolls,
Steak & Cheese eggrolls, California and
veggie specials, perfected to a "golden crisp".

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston