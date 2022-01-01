Go
Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR • $$

Avg 4.2 (334 reviews)

Popular Items

Rockfish Oscar$29.00
Grilled rockfish, jumbo lump crab meat, lemon butter. GF
Suggested sides:
Garlic whipped potatoes and steamed spinach
Lobster Pasta$29.00
Angel hair pasta, lobster meat in a delicious broth. GFO
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR

GLEN ALLEN VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

