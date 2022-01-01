Go
Toast

September in Bangkok

Come on in and enjoy!

NOODLES

754 State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)

Popular Items

Tea Leaf Salad$12.00
Crab Rangoon$9.00
Crispy Prawns Garlic$29.00
Seeew pull pork$16.00
Sticky Rice$3.00
L-GPKD$13.00
Maasaman Chicken$16.00
Sausage Rock$7.00
Green curry Tilapia$18.00
Padthai Chicken$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

754 State St

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ricky D's Rib Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Munchies Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Archie Moore's - New Haven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

East Rock Brewing Company

No reviews yet

East Rock Brewing Company is a small, family-owned brewery located in the heart of the East Rock neighborhood in New Haven, Connecticut. At the brewery, we use time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, our beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston