Shake's Frozen Custard Fayetteville
Shake's Frozen Custard is Made Fresh For You from our exclusive recipe comprised of the highest quality All-Natural ingredients.
2797 N. College Ave.
Location
2797 N. College Ave.
Fayetteville AR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stone Mill Bread Co.
Come in and enjoy!
King Burrito
Come in and enjoy!
King Burrito
MEXICAN FOOD
Come in and enjoy!
MessHall 45
Come in and enjoy!