Stone Mill Bread Co.
Come in and enjoy!
2600 N. Gregg Ave
Popular Items
Location
2600 N. Gregg Ave
Fayetteville AR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shake's Frozen Custard Fayetteville
Shake's Frozen Custard is Made Fresh For You from our exclusive recipe comprised of the highest quality All-Natural ingredients.
King Burrito
Come in and enjoy!
King Burrito
MEXICAN FOOD
Come in and enjoy!
Wrights Barbecue
We are open 11-8 Tuesday - Saturday. Please pick up your order in the Pre-Order room.