Xuma Kitchens

232 Reviews

$$

25 East Center St

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Order Again

Margaritas

House Margarita

$10.20

Spicy Margarita

$11.30

Giffard Margarita

$12.20

Irish Margarita

$12.50

Spicy Peach Margarita

$12.20

Spicy strawberry lemonade

$12.00

Cocktails

Paloma

$11.20

Sangrita Sour

$10.20

Hibiscus Caipirinha

$11.70

Bitter Hombre

$12.20

Dirty Banana

$10.70

El Nahual

$13.40

Manzanita Spritz

$8.20

Mangarinda

$8.80

Sundara

$10.90

Pain Killer

$11.10

Frozen Pinã Colãda

$8.80

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.30

Spicy Sotol Lemonade

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$13.50

Cuba Libre

$9.10

Caipirinha

$11.30

Bloody Mary

$11.30

Mojito

$10.20Out of stock

Mimosa

$6.80

Dark & Stormy

$11.70

Beer

La Brea Brown Draft

$6.60Out of stock

Escape Piña Colada IPA Draft

$6.60

Orange Creamsicle Draft

$6.60

Philosopher King IPA Draft

$6.60

Space Suit Draft

$6.60

Squeeze Me Pink Lemonade Sour Draft

$6.60

Dreaming in Tangerine

$6.00Out of stock

Scarlet Letter

$6.00Out of stock

Adios Pantalones

$6.00Out of stock

IPA #3

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico Clara

$5.50

Soulshine Kolsch IPA

$6.00

Bluewing Berry Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.50

XX Amber

$5.50

Fallen Queen

$6.00

Homewrekker IPA

$7.70

XX Lager

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

High Noon

$7.20

6 pack for the crew

$14.50

N/A Beverages

Mexican Bottled Soda

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$3.40

Aguas Frescas

$3.70

Hot Cafe

$3.30

Orange Juice

$3.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.90Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.50

Liquor

Cimarron (Well)

$7.91+

Espolon Blanco

$9.04+

Espolon Reposado

$10.17+

Casamigos blanco

$10.17+

Casamigos Reposado

$11.30+

Casamigos Añejo

$15.82+

Corralejo blanco

$9.32+

Corralejo reposado

$10.45+

Corralejo anejo

$11.58+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.26+

Casa Dragones Anejo

$22.04+

Tapatio Blanco

$10.74+

Tapatio Reposado

$11.87+

Tapatio Añejo

$13.00+

Tapatio 110

$13.56+

Tapatio Excelencia

$23.73+

21 Seeds

$10.17+

400 Conejos

$9.04

Morales

$9.04

Agave De Cortes Joven

$10.17

Agave De Cortes Reposado

$11.30

Casamigos Mezcal

$11.30

Vida

$10.74

Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal

$10.74

Avua Cachaça Amburana

$12.43

Avua Cachaça Prata

$10.17Out of stock

El Dorado 3 Year

$9.04Out of stock

Machu pisco

$9.04

Plantation Original Dark Rum

$9.04

Plantation White (Well)

$9.04

Rum Fire

$9.04

Rum Haven

$7.91

Barsol

$10.17

Basil Hayden

$11.30

Blue Note Bourbon

$12.43

Crown Royal

$10.17

Dalmore 12

$16.95

Jack Daniels

$8.48

Jameson

$9.04

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.04Out of stock

Jim Beam

$8.48

Old Overholt

$7.91

River set

$7.91

360 green apple

$7.91

Prairie Wolf Vodka (Well)

$7.91

360 vodka cherry

$7.91

360 vodka chocolate

$7.91

360 vodka lime

$7.91

360 vodka mango

$7.91

360 vodka peach

$7.91

360 vodka vanilla

$7.91

green house gin

$9.04

hendricks

$11.87

Prairie Wolf Gin

$7.91

new amsterdam peach vodka

$7.91

tanqueray gin

$10.74Out of stock

Titos

$9.04

Grey Goose

$11.30

Gray Whale

$9.04

New Amsterdam Vodka

$7.91

Absolute Mandrin

$8.48

Frangelico

$10.17

Ancho Reyes

$9.04

Baileys

$9.04

Borgetti liquor

$8.48

Bumbu Rum Creme

$9.61

Clement Creole Shrubb Orange

$8.48

Disaronno

$10.17

Giffard Banane du Brésil

$7.91

Giffard Blue Curacao

$7.91

Giffard Creme De mure

$7.91

Giffard Fraise De Bois

$7.91

Giffard Fruit De La Passion

$7.91

Giffard Pamplemousse

$7.91

Giffard Pineapple

$7.91

Giffard Wild Elderflower

$7.91

Jägermeister

$9.04

Kahlua

$9.04

Midori

$10.17

Peach Schnapps

$7.35

Sour Apple Schnapps

$7.35

Triple Sec

$7.35

Wine

Gran Verano Sauvignon Blanc (White)

$6.78Out of stock

Gran Verano Cabernet (Red)

$6.78

Gran Verano Chardonnay

$6.78

Freixenet Glass

$7.35

Alta Villa Pinot Grigio

$8.48

Marachal Merlot

$7.50

COEUR DE LA REINE Gamay

$45.20

Funcken Malbec

$51.98

Sangre de Toro Trempranillo

$42.94

Tercos Malbec

$42.94

Apaltagua Chardonnay

$42.94

Vevue Cliqout

$135.60

Corkage Fee

$16.95

Green & Red Sauv Blanc

$67.80

Apaltagua Granate

$38.42

Funcken dry rose

$49.72

Green Red Sauvihnon Blanc

$58.76

Milou Chardonnay

$54.24

Tetu rose

$58.76

House Bubbles

$25.99

Alta Villa Grigio

$25.99

Antojitos [Appetizers]

Totopos Con Salsa *V

$5.10

home fried local tortilla chips, choice of salsa

Totopos Con Trio De Salsas *V

$7.90

home fried local tortilla chips, choice of 3 salsas

Escabeche *V

$5.10

house pickled chiles and veggies

Guacamole *V

$9.00

made to order and served with home fried local tortilla chips

Ceviche de Atún y Piña

$13.50

fresh tuna and pineapple cooked in fresh lime with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado served with house fried local tortilla chips

Queso Fundido *VT

$10.20

Chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses melted with house made crema and served with choice of chips OR corn tortillas

Bolas De Masa

$5.70

Tortitas De Jicama *V

$10.20

Milanesa de Pulpo

$18.90

Elote

$7.90

roasted corn on the cob topped with a homemade 6 chile mayo and queso fresco

Especiales [Specials]

Pollo Borracho

$23.70

Mar y Tierra

$32.70

Taco Box

$45.00

Sixteen Tacos, up to 4 meats/fillings, Salsas with & Chips [add guacamole for five dollars]

Filete de ternera

$43.00

5 Wings

$13.00

Favoritos [Favorites]

Tamal Oaxaqueño *V

$6.80

non-Gmo organic, local meats, wrapped in banana leaf served with sour cream, queso fresco and pickled onion [banesley’s pork & red sauce; poblano cheese*VT]

Taco *V

$3.60

local corn tortillas, filling of choice, salsa of choice and topped with fresh cilantro and red onion – [ meat choices: carne asada, marinated chicken, roasted chicken, carnitas, chorizo, al pastor, poblano *V (& OR) cheese*VT, avocado*V]

Enchiladas *V

$11.90

2 local corn tortillas flash fried and filled with [pulled chicken, pulled pork, poblano cheese vt*, poblano v* or avocado v*] topped with salsa of choice and garnished with sour cream, queso fresco and pickled onion

Enrijoladas *V

$11.90

2 local corn tortillas flash fried and filled with [pulled chicken, Local chorizo, pulled pork, poblano cheese vt*,poblano v* or avocado v*] topped with a peruvian pink bean sauce and garnished with sour cream, queso fresco and pico de gallo

Chilaquiles *VT

$12.40

home fried local tortilla chips cooked with choice of salsa and melted Chihuahua and Monterrey Jack cheese topped with crema, queso fresco and diced red onions [recommended topped with “filling” of choice for additional charge]

Beer Cheese Enchiladas *VT

$13.00

2 local corn tortillas flash fried and filled with [pulled chicken, pulled pork, poblano cheese vt*, poblano v* or avocado v*] topped with a jalapeño beer cheese sauce and garnished with sour cream, queso fresco and pickled onion

Taquitos Dorados *V

$12.70

3 local corn tortillas filled with [pulled chicken, pulled pork, poblano cheese vt*, or potato v*] fried to a crisp, served on choice of salsa; topped with lettuce, crema, queso fresco, and pickled red onion

Quesadilla Frita *VT

$5.70

fresh corn masa filled with Chihuahua and Monterrey Jack cheeses, deep fried and served over choice of salsa, topped with crema, queso fresco, diced onion and cilantro [recommended topped with “filling” of choice for additional charge]

Torta *V

$14.70

filling of choice, salsa of choice, local telera bread toasted with butter and garlic salt, made with refried peruvian pink beans, homemade mayonnaise, escabeche, lettuce, queso fresco, tomatoes, crema and avocado

Soup & Salads

Pozole Rojo

$16.40

6 chile, pork and hominy stew topped with lettuce, diced red onion, oregano and radishes served with crema drizzled chips

Ensalada De La Casa *V

$10.80

Organic mixed greens tossed in a ginger chile citronette topped with carrots, queso fresco and avocado [recommended topped with “filling” of choice for additional charge]

Sopa De Tortilla *V

$7.40

bean and 7 chile broth with avocado, crema, queso fresco and tortilla strips [Recommended with “filling” of choice for additional charge]

Jalapeño Beer Cheese Soup *VT

$8.50

served with cheesy bolillo bread

Soup Special

$7.90Out of stock

A La Carte

Arroz Anaranjado *V

$2.90

Mexican rice

Carne Asada

$3.70

marinated diced steak

Aguacate *V

$2.90

Fresh Avocado

Carnitas

$3.40

braised pulled pork

Chorizo

$3.50

locally produced spiced mexican sausage

Crema *VT

$1.50

Mexican sour cream

Frijol Peruano Refrito *V

$2.90

refried Peruvian pink beans

Carne Al Pastor

$3.60Out of stock

marinated pork

Pollo Marinado

$3.40

marinated chicken

Pollo Rostizado

$3.40

Roasted Chicken

Queso

$4.50

Melted Cheese

Rajas de poblano

$2.30Out of stock

roasted poblano strips

Rajas Con Queso

$3.40

roasted poblano and cheese

Salsa

$2.90

housemade salsa

Totopos

$2.30

house fried local tortilla chips

Corn Tortillas

$2.30

Shredded Cheese

$2.60

Postres [Desserts]

Nieve De La Semana *V

$5.70

Sorbet of the week

Flan *VT

$6.80

Mexican Custard

Tres Leches

$9.00

Flan Brûlée

$8.10Out of stock

Kids

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$5.65

2 local corn tortillas, monterey jack and muenster cheese blend, rice and beans

Kids Taco Plate

$5.65

local corn tortillas, choice of filling, choice of salsa, rice and beans

Kids Enchilada Plate

$5.65

local corn tortilla flash fried and filled with [pulled chicken, pulled pork, poblano cheese vt*, poblano v* or avocado v*] topped with salsa of choice and garnished with sour cream, queso fresco, rice and beans

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Mexican Cuisine

Location

25 East Center St, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Directions

Gallery
Xuma Kitchens image
Xuma Kitchens image
Xuma Kitchens image

Map
