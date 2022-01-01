Go
Toast

Sharon Korean Kitchen

Sharon Korean Kitchen is a quick-service restaurant that serves a range of food and beverage items. The restaurant's menu includes grilled beef, chicken, spicy pork, kimchi, rice, noodle, and soup. It additionally serves Boba Tea. Sharon Korean Kitchen is a modern, cozy place to spend quality time with your family and friends. You can enjoy the high-quality authentic Korean food in West Roxbury.

1727 Centre Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bulgogi Steak$14.95
Thin slices of beef steak are marinated in a delicious Bulgogi seasoning.
Fried Veggie Dumplings$7.95
Eight fried dumplings stuffed with veggies, served with dipping sacue.
Grilled Chicken$13.95
Chicken marinated in delicious Bulgogi seasoning.
Spicy Rice Cake$10.95
Freshly cooked casserole with rice cakes and veggies.
Chicken Katsu$13.95
Chicken Katsu breaded with panko, these Japanese-style cutlets are shatteringly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Serve with Katsu Sauce.
Bulgogi Bibimbap$15.95
Steamed white rice topped with steamed bean sprouts, squash, spinach, carrots, radish, a fried egg, Bulgogi, and hot peper
Japchae$14.95
Japchae is a classic Korean dish made with sweet potato starch noodles.Japchase is an essential dish for traditional holidays and special occasions. To give it more texture and flavor veggies and pork are added.
Spicy Fried Chicken$14.95
Deep-fried chicken breast stir-fried with sweet, sour, and spicy sauce.
Steamed Veggie Dumplings$7.95
Eight Steamed dumplings stuffed with veggies, served with dipping sacue.
Fried Tofu Bibimbap$12.95
Steamed white rice topped with steamed bean sprouts, squash, spinach, carrots, radish, a fried egg, fried tofu, and hot peper
See full menu

Location

1727 Centre Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Delectable Desires Pastries

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BANH MI OI

No reviews yet

Here at Bánh Mì Ơi, we let that thought marinate a little and we dived right into that challenge. By using Mom’s recipes from her bánh mì cart in Saigon, we were able to create an authentic experience, half a world away.
Our mission is to provide our customers quite possibly the freshest fast food they’ll find in Boston, without sacrificing the complexity they should expect from Vietnamese cuisine. Fresh ingredients with no chemical additives is our shop’s standard, and preserves the process of making authentic and delicious tasting bánh mì.

Christo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harry's All American Breakfast

No reviews yet

A warm and cozy family run place, with deliciously made fresh food, located close to Faulkner Hospital on the Westie and Rozzie boarder at Centre St. On the go, or in a hurry? Order on-line @ harrysgoodfood.com at your convenience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston