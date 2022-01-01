Restaurant header imageView gallery

Recreo Coffee & Roasterie

review star

No reviews yet

1876 Centre Street

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Coffee

Single origin coffee from our family's farm in Nicaragua. Different roasts and varieties straight from our farm.

Reg HOT Coffee

$2.75+

Single origin coffee from our family's farm in Nicaragua. Different roasts for your palate preference.

Decaf HOT Coffee

$3.00+

Our signature coffee Swiss Water Processed decaffeinated to ensure you delicious flavor with no caffeine.

MICROLOT COFFEE

$3.25+

Every month we feature one of our microlots. These are limited varieties of coffee from our farm with distinguished flavors.

Iced Coffee

Our signature coffee cold brewed to perfection for a rich iced taste.

COLDBREW Regular

$3.50+

ICE Coffee DECAF

$3.75+

Swiss Water Processed Decaf coffee over iced. Delicious in taste, no caffeine at all.

ICE Coffee MiCROLOT

$4.00+

Our featured microlot coffee of the month over iced.

Espressos

Espresso Shots

$2.25+

Shot(s) of our delicious single origin coffee.

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso coffee with water.

HOT Latte

HOT Latte

$3.75+

Espresso coffee with milk and beautiful art work.

ICED LATTE

$4.25+

Espresso coffee with milk over ice.

HOT Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso coffee, milk, and mocha with beautiful art work.

ICED Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso coffee with milk and mocha over ice.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso coffee with foam.

Cafe Bombon

$4.25

Espresso coffee with condense milk.

Cortadito

$3.50

Two shots of espresso coffee with milk in a 4oz cup.

Macchiato

$3.50

Two shots of espresso coffee with a bit of foam on top in a 4oz cup.

Espresso con panna

$3.75

Shot(s) of espresso coffee with whip cream on top.

Chai

Hot Chai

$4.00+

Delicious chai. You will love it!

Ice Chai

$4.75+

Delicious chai over ice. Refreshing!

Prana

$4.75

Exquisite chai prepared just for you.

Spicy Chai

$4.75+

Delicious chai with a bit of spice.

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Delicious tea from Soluna Farm in Winchester. Chose from a wide variety.

Ice Tea

$3.50+

Delicious tea over ice from Soluna Farm in Winchester. Chose from a wide variety.

Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.00+

Elixir golden turmeric to your delicious latte.

London Fog

$4.75

Exquisite hot earl gray tea, steamed milk, and vanilla.

MATCHA

$5.25+

Made with finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves.

Monthly Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$4.50+

Autumn Spiced ColdBrew

$5.00+

Maple Spice Latte

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

New England Latte

$5.25+

Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Other Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

Delicious drink made with chocolate from TAZA in Somerville.

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Pastries

Biscotti

$1.75

SCONES

$3.25

CROISSANTS

$3.25

MUFFINS

$3.25

COOKIES

$3.00

VeganCookie/Lemon sq

$3.25

Vegan Muffin/Scone

$3.75

GLUTEN&VEGAN MINILOAF

$4.50

Eclair

$4.00

Coffee Bags

1 lb. REGULAR

$16.00

12 oz. REGULAR.

$13.00

1 lb. DECAF

$18.00
12 oz. DECAF

12 oz. DECAF

$15.00

This is the signature decaffeinated taste of Recreo! Our Swiss Water Process decaf is delicious, pure and absolutely caffeine free. Our Decaf is roasted in our bold flavor profile.

12 oz. MICROLOT

$18.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Recreo Coffee & Roasterie. We are dedicated to bringing you our premium Nicaraguan coffee while practicing social and environmental stewardship. The entirety of our delicious, single-origin coffee is grown at our family farm in Jinotega, Nicaragua. We believe that by insisting upon complete involvement, control, and professionalism, we are able to deliver consistently wonderful coffee… Directly from our farm to your cup!

Location

1876 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,075
1894 Centre St West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
BANH MI OI
orange star5.0 • 9
1759 CENTRE ST BOSTON, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Christo's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,545
1761 Center st West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Sharon Korean Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1727 Centre Street Boston, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Delectable Desires Pastries
orange star4.6 • 58
1755 Centre St West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Al Wadi Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1249 VFW Parkway WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Roxbury

Christo's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,545
1761 Center st West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,075
1894 Centre St West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Takeaway - West Roxbury
orange star4.7 • 80
168 Spring St West Roxbury 02132, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Delectable Desires Pastries
orange star4.6 • 58
1755 Centre St West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
BANH MI OI
orange star5.0 • 9
1759 CENTRE ST BOSTON, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Roxbury
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Dedham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston