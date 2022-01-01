Go
Toast

Shea's Pizzeria and Sports Bar

Located in the building Next to Kohl's, with easy access to I-84 from exits 63 and 64. Great place to watch a game and listen to your favorite bands.

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

103 Tolland Tpke • $$

Avg 3.8 (544 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

103 Tolland Tpke

Manchester CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kumar's Connecticut

No reviews yet

Kumar's brings you the most authentic Indian food served on banana leaf made using home-style recipes from the roots of South Indian villages, in a modern setting. Also known for serving specialty drinks.

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

Jamaican Kitchen - Vernon CT

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Oakland Pizza (Do Not Use ID 11336)

No reviews yet

Thin-crust pizza, creative small plates, pastas, and seasonal specials. Come by for craft beers, and draft wine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston