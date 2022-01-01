Sheesh Grill in Chantilly
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
13940 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly VA 20151
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Willard's BBQ-Chantilly
3.9 • 1,106
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
3.6 • 46
14337 Newbrook Drive Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chantilly
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant