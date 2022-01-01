Go
Sheesh Grill in Chantilly

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

13940 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy

Chantilly, VA 20151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Most Popular

Family Meal
$63.00
5. Steak Kabob Platter
$17.00

Marinated steak + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad.

7. Beef Kubideh Platter
$15.00

Seasoned ground beef + saffron basmati rice + garden salad + chickpeas.

3. Chicken Kubideh Platter
$15.00

Seasoned ground chicken thighs + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + garden salad.

1. Chicken Kabob Platter image
1. Chicken Kabob Platter
$15.00

Marinated chicken tenders + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + sautéed spinach.

Lunch Special (wraps)
$9.90

Gyro, chicken shawarma, falafel or cauliflower shawarma with our creamy garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, cucumber wrapped in lavash bread + Fries and Soda

Chicken - Rice image
Chicken - Rice
$15.50
2. Chicken Shawarma Platter image
2. Chicken Shawarma Platter
$14.00

Sliced seasoned chicken marinated in house spice blend + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + sautéed spinach.

Gyro Wraps

Beef + Lamb Gyro - Wrap
$12.00
Gyro Beef & Lamb - Wrap
$14.50

Lamb Gyros

Beef + Lamb Gyro
$8.00
6. Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter image
6. Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter
$14.00

Seasoned beef & lamb slow broiled and carved off the cone + saffron basmati rice + fries + chickpeas.

Gyro Beef & Lamb - Rice
$14.50

Chicken Salad

Shawarma Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad
$14.50
Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad
$15.50
Shawarma Chicken - Salad
$14.50
Chicken - Salad
$15.50
Kubideh Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad
$15.50

Chicken Shawarma

2. Chicken Shawarma Platter image
2. Chicken Shawarma Platter
$14.00

Sliced seasoned chicken marinated in house spice blend + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + sautéed spinach.

Shawarma Chicken - Wrap
$14.50
Chicken Shawarma - Wrap
$9.00
Shawarma Chicken - Rice image
Shawarma Chicken - Rice
$14.50

Shawarma

11. Cauliflower Shawarma Platter
$13.00

Seasoned cauliflower marinated in house spice blend + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + chopped salad. (Vegetarian, Vegan)

Cauliflower Shawarma
$5.00

Falafel Salad

Falafel - Salad
$12.50
Falafel - Half Rice Half Salad
$12.50

Salmon

Salmon - Rice
$18.50
Salmon - Salad
$18.50
Salmon - Half Rice Half Salad
$18.50
4. Salmon Kabob Platter
$18.00

Marinated salmon + saffron basmati rice + garden salad + chickpeas.

Falafel Wraps

Falafel - Wrap*
$9.00
Falafel - Wrap
$12.50

Garden Salad

Garden Salad
$6.00

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad
$6.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich
$11.50

Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo
$14.90

Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)

Chicken Wraps

Kubideh Chicken - Wrap
$15.50
Chicken Kabob - Wrap
$12.00
Chicken - Wrap
$15.50

Eggplant Salad

Eggplant - Half Rice Half Salad
$13.50

Baklava

Chocolate Baklava (3pcs)
$5.00

Chocolate flavored baklava topped with pistachio's (3 pieces)

Pistachio Baklava (3pcs)
$5.00

Sweet dessert pastry made with layers of filo, chopped walnuts and syrup (3 pieces) (Vegetarian, Vegan)

Beef Salad

Kubideh Beef - Salad
$15.50
Gyro Beef & Lamb - Salad
$14.50
Gyro Beef & Lamb - Half Salad Half Rice
$14.50
Kubideh Beef - Half Salad Half Rice
$15.50

Hummus

Garlic Hummus
$5.00

Traditional garlic hummus (Vegetarian, can be made Vegan)

Roasted Beets Hummus
$5.00

Roasted beets, chickpea hummus (Vegetarian, can be made Vegan)

Steak Salad

Steak - Half Salad Half Rice
$17.50

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders Combo
$11.00

Four crispy chicken tenders, French fries and soda.

More

Kids - Falafel
$12.00
Kids - Chicken
$12.00
Borani Bademjan
$7.00

Eggplant in tomato sauce topped with yogurt and dried mint (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, can be made vegan).

Yogurt Cucumber Dip
$5.00

Yogurt, cucumbers and fresh herbs (Vegetarian)

Extra chips
$2.70
Falafel
$6.00

Chickpea fritters served with our signature garlic Tahini sauce. (Vegetarian, can be made vegan)

Sheesh Loaded Fries
$9.00

French fries layered with your choice of chicken shawarma or beef & lamb gyro, topped with garlic sauce, spicy cilantro sauce, ketchup and pickled vegetables.

Zaatar Fries
$6.00

French fries topped with Zaatar (Vegetarian, Vegan)

Kubideh Chicken - Rice
$15.50
Falafel - Rice
$12.50
Pita Bread
$1.00
SKEWER - Chicken Kabob
$8.00
Grilled Vegetables
$6.00
Extra Tahini sauce
$0.50
Basmati Rice
$6.00
Lamb Chops
$12.00
Spinach
$6.00
SKEWER - Beef Kubideh
$8.00
Extra sauce - White image
Extra sauce - White
$0.50
Chickpeas
$6.00
Extra sauce - Green
$0.50
10. Eggplant Platter
$13.00

Eggplant with garlic yogurt, tomato sauce, fried onions and mint + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad. (Vegetarian, Vegan)

9. Falafel Platter
$12.00

Chickpea fritters + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad. (Vegetarian)

Yogurt Drink
$4.00
Honest White Mango Tea
$3.75
Cherry Coke Can
$2.65
Sprite can
$2.65
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$3.95
Honest Lemon Tea
$3.75
Mexican Coca Cola
$3.00
Coke Zero can
$2.65
Deer Park
$1.90
Fountain drink - Soda
$3.50
Honest Peach Oolong Tea
$3.75
Apple Juice
$2.10
Sour Cherry Nectar
$3.75
Chapli Kabob Burger
$11.50

Picked onions, cheddar, sesame seed buns, garlic mint aioli

Chapli Kabob Burger Combo
$14.90

Picked onions, cheddar, sesame seed buns, garlic mint aioli

Cauliflower - Salad
$13.50
Cauliflower - Half Rice Half Salad
$13.50
Steak - Rice
$17.50
Eggplant - Rice
$13.50
GYRO SPECIAL + FRIES + FOUNTAIN DRINK
$9.90

Gyro wrap, Fries and Fountain Drink | (Coca Cola product)

Kubideh Beef - Rice
$15.50
