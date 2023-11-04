Biryani Point at India Bazaar Chantilly 13961 Metrotech Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13961 Metrotech Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CM Chicken - Chantilly - 13966 Metrotech Dr.
No Reviews
13966 Metrotech Dr. Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant
Sheesh Grill in Chantilly
No Reviews
13940 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chantilly
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant