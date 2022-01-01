Go
Toast

Shiki Bento House

Serving Japanese food that's Fresh, Tasty & Delightful!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

1100 Foster Square Ln #145 • $

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Forks
NO UTENSILS NEEDED
Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.
BY - Bento$12.99
Build your Bento Box:
1) Choose your salad
2) Choose your rice
3) Choose any 2 items
Sashimi Lover$13.25
Assorted fish (salmon, tuna, white tuna, and walu) avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce and corn flakes chips
Chopsticks
Curry Chicken Katsu Bowl$11.75
Breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese curry over rice
California Roll$7.00
Crab meat and avocado
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.75
Grilled chicken w/teriyaki sauce over rice
Napkins
Gyoza$6.50
6 pork and vegetable pot stickers
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1100 Foster Square Ln #145

Foster City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bellini Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Shiki Sushi Park Place

No reviews yet

Thanks for your support!

Bay Meadows, San Mateo

No reviews yet

MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS

MidiCi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston