Shovel Town Brewery

50 Oliver Street • $

Avg 5 (209 reviews)

5 years 5 barrels$21.00
Patriot 4 Pk$17.00
A Czech Pilsner brewed true to the original style - a lightly bittered, crisp lager with a clean malt finish. Brewed with only authentic German hops and malts.
Flyaway 4pk$17.00
A juicy, hazy New England Style IPA brewed with Citra exclusively. Heavy hops on the front, with a smooth juicy finish.
Tater Tots$6.00
Traditional Tater Tots, baked, drizzled with
White Truffle Oil and coated with
Parmesan Cheese. Served with our
Conductor Beer Cheese on the side.
Shovel Bubble 4pk$13.00
Assorted 4pk$17.00
Chose any 4 available Shovel Town Cans
Pillow Factory 4pk$17.00
Madrigal 4 pk$16.00
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

50 Oliver Street

North Easton MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Farmer's Daughter / North Easton

Eat well!

The Farmer's Daughter

A cozy comfortable Farm-to-Table breakfast and lunch restaurant serving unique and creative fare.

La Cucina Ristorante Easton

Reminiscent of an evening in Italy, La Cucina Ristorante is a dining experience not easily forgotten. Some of our signature dishes include the Zuppa de Pesce, which consists of half a lobster, little neck clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp and scrod and the Chicken Napoleon, which is a layered dish of sauteed chicken breast, breaded eggplant, vine-ripened tomatoes, and provolone cheese topped off with fresh buffalo mozzarella. We have a fine selection for any diner, whether that be tender steaks, or hearty vegetarian and vegan options. If you can't be swayed by our extensive wine list or large draft beer selection, some of our signature cocktails include our famous espresso martini, and our X rated martini among many more. We have outdoor seating available and also two lovely function rooms fit for any occasion. Whether you'd like a table by the fireplace in our fine dining room or a seat in the lounge near our 98 inch 8K TV, we have the dining experience you're looking for. Mangia!

Stonebridge Cafe

Delicious Food at Affordable Price!!

