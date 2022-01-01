Go
Siam

200 S. Davis St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1192 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons$12.00
Crab and cheese wontons with sweet chili sauce
Fried Rice$18.00
Traditional fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, snow peas and carrots
Pad Thai$18.00
A Thai Noodle dish with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts served in our famous Pad Thia sauce
Pad See Eaw$18.00
Large rice noodles served with egg, broccoli and carrot in a black soy sauce
Siam Rolls$9.00
Crispy fried veggie rolls served with a sweet chili sauce
Red Curry$18.00
Red bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce
Geen Curry$18.00
Green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans, fresh basil leaf in coconut green curry sauce
Chicken Satay$12.00
Marinated chicken on a stick served with a peanut sauce
Tom Kha$5.00
Coconut soup make with coconut milk, mushrooms, lemon grass, galanga root, lime leaf and lime juice
Drunken Noodles$18.00
Pan fried noodles with egg, onion, tomato, red and green peppers, bamboo shoots and basil leaf
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 S. Davis St.

Telluride CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
