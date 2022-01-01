Siciliano A Taste Of Italy
Come on in and enjoy!
1990 north Lapeer road
Location
1990 north Lapeer road
Lapeer MI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer
At Maude’s Alabama BBQ our Mission is to provide you with quality service, and comfort foods from the south with flavors influenced from the Decatur area in Alabama.
Brians Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern
Come in and enjoy!!
Side Tracks Bar & Grill
No substitutions. Additions will be charged extra by takeout staff. It's easy to get side-tracked, at Side Tracks! Take a step back in time at Side Tracks, surrounded by genuine train memorabilia, and enjoy great 'made from scratch' food, sporting events, Live Bands/Dance Party Friday & Saturday nights. Visit our website at sidetracksbar.com for upcoming events, daily specials & to join ST Loyalty TODAY for free! Pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary.