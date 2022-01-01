Siegel's Deli

Pita Way - Commerce Township

No reviews yet

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else. Usually, when “fast” and “food” go together, that’s not a good thing. Bland flavors. Lots of fat and calories. So-so service. It’s the way most places do things, but that’s not the Pita Way way. Customize one of our delicious entrees, the Sandweech, Quesopita, Bowl or one of many Salads, just how you like it. Our commitment is to serve up fresh, flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food and provide friendly, fast, efficient service! Eat Fresher, Eat Better

