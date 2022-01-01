Go
Siegel's Deli

SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3426 E West Maple Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)

Popular Items

#7 Elliott$11.78
Corned Beef or Pastrami on rye with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing
Full Sand
Waffle Fries$3.99
Siegel's Salad$12.25
Corned beef, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, egg on a crisp bed of lettuce
Steak Fries$3.99
#8 Eddie$11.31
Turkey on Rye with Swiss Cheese, coleslaw, and Russian Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.25
#3 Reuben$12.25
Grilled Rye, Sauerkraut, with Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
#6 Soni$12.25
Corned beef or pastrami on rye with Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing, Coleslaw
#10 Shay$11.31
Corned beef or pastrami on rye with Swiss Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3426 E West Maple Rd

Commerce Charter Twp MI

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
