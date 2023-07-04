Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill

No reviews yet

1403 S Commerce Rd

Walled Lake, MI 48390

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Collard Greens

$6.49

Classic savory greens, braised with turkey, bacon lardons, pork jus, brown sugar, and red wine vinegar

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$10.99+

Our most popular meat. It speaks for itself. Smoked on hickory and cherry woods here in the restaurant, unlike many of our competitors. Order it fatty, or order it lean. We will accommodate as best as we can.

Creamy Cole Slaw

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.99


Appetizers

Brat & Brie

Brat & Brie

$17.99

A juicy, succulent, and gamey blend of wagyu, elk, bison, and wild boar in all-natural casing, served with a quarter wheel of house hot-smoked brie, fresh sourdough crostini, apricot jam, fresh grapes, and a side of smoked dijon aioli "Business" sauce. Perfect alone or shared with another.

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$15.99

A heaping plate of your choice between pulled pork or beef brisket, smoked tomato crema, spicy BBQ, house made three-cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, smoked garlic chili, pickled jalapeños

Confit Chicken Wings

Confit Chicken Wings

$15.99

Rich, house smoked wings, confit in duck fat, and dressed with garlic and herbs. Served with a mild, delicious creamy chipotle aioli

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$14.99Out of stock

Decadent beef brisket fat cap, smoked a minimum of 12 hours, glazed with BBQ, and served with a horseradish cream sauce

Korean Rib Stack

Korean Rib Stack

$12.99

Layered 4-bone smoked St. Louis-style ribs, glazed with a sweet Asian BBQ sauce and topped with julienned carrot, black sesame seeds, green onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of house made kimchi cucumber

Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$7.99

Sweet glazed, house-smoked, three-day cured pork belly, glazed and powdered with turbinado sugar

Nashville Hot Tenders

$10.99

Party Board

$75.00

Entrées

Pork Belly Tomahawk

Pork Belly Tomahawk

$42.99

Our signature dish: flame-charred Beeler's farms pork chop tomahawk with the belly fat on the bone, smothered in a summery chimichurri. Sided with mild cheddar jalapeño grits and grilled asparagus.

Ribeye & Steak Fries

$37.99
Risotto

Risotto

$13.99

Thin sliced Roma tomatoes, shaved red onion, micro basil and lettuces, garnishing a tomato beurre blanc-dredged fillet of Faroe Island salmon on a rich bed of imported Arborio rice cooked with cream, garlic, and stock.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

A healthy portion of fresh cooked shrimp on creamy cheddar grits, dressed with a savory Cajun-tomato beurre blanc, microgreens, and parsley

Pork & Greens

Pork & Greens

$16.99

A hearty serving of pulled pork, drizzled with antichucho verde, on a bed of warm collard greens and cheddar grits, and then topped with crispy onion straws and micro cilantro

Truffle Mac

Truffle Mac

$12.99

Imported white truffle oil in our house mac & cheese, encrusted with a panko-parmesan bread crumb

Blackened Chicken Chili Mac

Blackened Chicken Chili Mac

$18.99

Special seasoned chicken breast atop our house made smoked garlic chili blended with our ever popular mac & cheese combined, topped with tri-color corn tortilla strips

Half Smokehouse Platter

Half Smokehouse Platter

$24.99

Half pound sliced beef brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, or turkey served on a tray with one cheddar corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or house pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, and brussels sprouts. No substitutions please. Not available to split.

Full Smokehouse Platter

Full Smokehouse Platter

$34.99

Full pound sliced beef brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, or turkey served on a tray with one cheddar corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or house pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, and brussels sprouts. No substitutions please. Not available to split.

Half St. Louis Rib Tray

Half St. Louis Rib Tray

$34.99

Choice of half rack St. Louis-Style Ribs, smoked to perfection, served on a tray with one house made corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, collard greens, and brussels sprouts. No substitutions please.

Full St. Louis Rib Tray

Full St. Louis Rib Tray

$44.99

Full rack St. Louis-Style Ribs, smoked to perfection, served on a tray with one cheddar corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or house pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, brussels sprouts, and collard greens. No substitutions please.

Meat Add Ons

Add any of the following to your barbecue dinner or entrée!

Texas Charcuterie Board

$115.00

Fajitas

A la Carte Meat

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$20.99+

Special St. Louis cut and peeled pork ribs; fattier with more bones & meat, rubbed and smoked for six hours daily

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$10.99+

Our most popular meat. It speaks for itself. Smoked on hickory and cherry woods here in the restaurant, unlike many of our competitors. Order it fatty, or order it lean. We will accommodate as best as we can.

Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

$12.99+

Juice "Mastercarver" old birds, brined three days, rubbed in house, and smoked daily. Served sliced

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$8.99+

Rubbed in proprietary salts, rubbed and smoked daily; and pulled in Chef's mop sauce. Add it on to anything!

Burgers & Sandwiches

All our sandwiches are served with fries, cole slaw, or pickled vegetables. Substitute any other side for $2.
Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$15.99

10oz USDA select house-ground patty blended with candied bacon fat, caramelized onions, smoked tomato aioli, arugula, provolone and cheddar cheese on our toasted parmesan-butter brioche, with a side house zip sauce

The Heffer

$19.99

The Porker

$17.99
Alabama Yardbird Sandwich

Alabama Yardbird Sandwich

$14.99

The greatest sandwich in the universe. Fried, breaded chicken breast, topped with melted provolone cheese and a pickled cole slaw, tossed with Alabama white BBQ sauce. Available Classic Fried or Nashville Hot style

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked "Mastercarve" turkey breast, topped with melted swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, and garlic aioli on our toasted parmesan-butter brioche

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Fan favorite. Smoked beef brisket dressed with a tangy hot BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, and crispy onion straws on our toasted parmesan-butter brioche

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

House-smoked pulled pork topped with blueberry BBQ sauce, smoked apple cole slaw, and sweet, pickled red onion on a toasted parmesan-butter brioche

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$9.99

Bologna "burnt end" patty with a brown sugar honey glaze, block and barrel pickles, house cheese sauce, and Carolina BBQ on a parmesan-butter brioche

Cubano

$13.99
Brisket Slider

Brisket Slider

$6.00

Turkey Slider

$5.00

Pork Slider

$5.00

Beef Slider

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Add extra sourdough crostini $1
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Our decadent candied bacon atop sweet pickled red onions, and sliced tomatoes on fresh iceberg lettuce dressed with house made bleu cheese

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$8.99+

House classic with a hearty twist. Chopped kale, MI honeycrisp apples, candied pecans, poached butternut squash, farro grains, and golden raisins, tossed in a sweet celery seed vinaigrette

House Chili

House Chili

$3.99+

Vegetarian chili made with pinto beans, kidney beans, yellow and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, ancho pepper, and chili spices. Topped with shredded cheese

Desserts

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$8.99

Powdered sugar, caramel, and chocolate topping. Vanilla & chocolate ice cream.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$9.99

House made banana pudding on a vanilla wafer crust layered with a whipped peanut butter and topped with malt whipped cream and brûléed fresh bananas

Dark Chocolate Crème Brûlée

$8.99

Ice Cream

Super creamy. Get it.

Sides

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$7.49

Classic Latin American-style corn-on-the-cob smothered with antichucho verde, smoked paprika, queso freso, and fresh cilantro

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.49

three-cheese sauce, addition of smoked meat optional

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.49

a hearty portion of halved brussels fried crispy and tossed with candied bacon lardons in a tangy, caramelized vinaigrette

Smoked Pit Beans

$6.99

Collard Greens

$6.49

Classic savory greens, braised with turkey, bacon lardons, pork jus, brown sugar, and red wine vinegar

Asparagus

Asparagus

$5.99

grilled bundle of fresh asparagus glazed with house balsamic reduction

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

French fries, house chili, cheese sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Special hand cut Idaho potatoes, blanched and fried in high quality oil

Truffle Fries

$7.99

Imported white truffle oil, parmesan and herbs on special hand cut Idaho potatoes, blanched and fried in high quality oil

Tater Tots

$3.99
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$6.49

ssliced, fried, and tossed in sweet BBQ rub, served with piquant maple glaze on side

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$4.99

Cheddar, jalapeño, served with whipped butter

Corn Fritter

$1.00
Texas Sides

Texas Sides

$4.00

Bucket o' Pickles

$4.50
Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$4.50

rotating seasonal vegetables brined in house

Smoked Apple Slaw

Smoked Apple Slaw

$3.99

Extra delicious hot-smoked fresh red and green cabbage, honeycrisp apple, and apple cider of vinegar

Creamy Cole Slaw

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.99
Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$7.99

Sweet glazed, house-smoked, three-day cured pork belly, glazed and powdered with turbinado sugar

Sauce

Sauce

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid Sliders (2pc)

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Pork Sliders (2pc)

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Buttered Noodles

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

With an all-star team of employees who have dedicated their lives to the Metro Detroit restaurant scene, C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill delivers the best BBQ in Southeast Michigan.

Website

Location

1403 S Commerce Rd, Walled Lake, MI 48390

Directions

Map
