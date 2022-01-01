Go
Toast
  • /
  • New York
  • /
  • Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

Authentic Hunan Chinese Delicacies .

3002 39th ave retail space 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉$15.48
S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉$13.18
D2 Pork+Celery 芹菜猪肉$8.45
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
S4. Hot & Sour Chicken Gizzard 酸辣鸡胗$14.28
S2. Chairman Mao's Favorite Braised Pork毛式红烧肉$14.28
D4 Shrimp+Chive+Pork 三鲜饺子$8.91
S14 Braised Pork Ribs 酱香排骨$15.48
See full menu

Location

3002 39th ave retail space 1

Long island city NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Benemon

No reviews yet

Japanese Craft Sake & Comfort Food

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soothr

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Veselka

No reviews yet

Ukrainian Soul Food in the heart of the East Village.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston