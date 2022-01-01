Go
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

In June of 2019, Sly Fox Brewing Company opened up the first Taphouse in Wyomissing, PA where award-winning Sly Fox beer arrives fresh from the brewery and Pennsylvania wines and spirits are served along with Sly Fox’s delicious fare in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.

820 Knitting Mills Drive

Popular Items

Wings$16.04
Jumbo wings - 10 per order.
Served with bleu cheese and your choice of up to two sauces.
All flats or all drumsticks +$3
Additional sauces +$.50
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$9.43
battered white cheddar curds sered with chili lime ranch or red sauce for dipping.
Pepperoni Pie$11.79
Our signature house made red sauce with provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Chicken Bacon Wrap$13.21
Tender chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, and chili lime ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
RT. 113 Cheesesteak$13.21
Shaved ribeye with sauteéd onions, bacon, provolone/mozzarella blend, American cheese, and our signature Rt. 113 IPA balsamic garlic steak sauce on a hoagie roll.
Sly Fox Buffalo Chicken$11.79
Pulled chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese dressing and carrots.
Sly Fox Smash Burger$13.21
Certified angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and house-made special sauce. PREPARED MEDIUM WELL.
Southern Fried Chicken Strips$8.49
Tender chicken breast strips seasoned with our "grandma's secret seasoning", served with a house-made honey mustard.
Pretzel Bites$7.55
Bite Sized Soft Pretzels with German Mustard or Helles Beer Cheese
Side of Regular FF$4.72
Location

820 Knitting Mills Drive

Wyomissing PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
