Go
Toast

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

601 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1610 reviews)

Popular Items

Wisconsin Chedder Cheese Curds$9.99
Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.99
Bowl of Wild Rice Soup$4.99
Chicken Queso Wrap$12.99
Ranch$0.49
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Fried Pickles$8.49
Cheeseburger$11.99
The Moose Is Loose Burger$12.99
8 Traditional Wings$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

601 2nd St

Hudson WI

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Postmark Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pedro’s del Este

No reviews yet

Join us for craft cocktails and delightful Spanish and Cuban-influenced dining.

Agave Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Barker’s Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Barker's is a downtown Hudson classic! Join us to enjoy a "bistro of a tavern".

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston