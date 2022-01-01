Go
Smoke N The City

SMOKIN' GOOD TO THE BONE!
Come in and enjoy today!

7045 Berry Rd, A-3

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HUSH PUPPIES
COLLARDS
DOUBLE SMOKER$24.00
Your choice of any Two meats (ribs, wings, chicken leg, breast, whiting, catfish, brisket, half smoke , pull pork, lamb, or shrimp) and Two 8 oz. sides.
SIX WINGS$8.00
MAC N CHEESE
RIB MEAL (3 BONES With 2 SIDES)$20.00
Family Pak 4 -(1- slab of Ribs, 12 - Wings, Two- 16 oz sides)$64.00
1- slab of Ribs
12 - Wings
2- 16 oz sides
BANANA PUDDING$4.00
Leg Qtr.$6.00
Our BBQ chicken is marinated in southern spices and grilled to succulent perfection.
ARNOLD PALMER$2.75
Location

7045 Berry Rd, A-3

Accokeek MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
