Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA

63 Summer street

Solstice Burger$22.00
fresh ground daily, VT cheddar, bacon jam, hand cut house fries
Oysters$18.00
lemon wedge, cocktail sauce, thai chili mignonette
Grilled asparagus$11.00
shaved thin, pancetta, maple pine nuts, parm
Spring Rolls$12.00
citrus ponzu sauce
Chicken$26.00
roasted delicata squash, whipped sweety potato, smoked maple pan jus
Hash Brown$9.00
onions, peppers, chives, creme fraiche
Pork chop$28.00
glazed vegetables, potato au gratin, toasted sesame crunch
Hand Cut Fries$9.00
truffle oil, parm
Duck Wings$12.00
honey sriracha glaze, miso aioli
Bolognese$25.00
handmade pappardelle pasta, slow braised ragu, imported parm
63 Summer street

Kingston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
