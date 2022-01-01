Go
Some Burros

Every dish on the menu tells the unique story of the Vasquez Family and their first restaurant Poncho’s, which opened in South Phoenix in 1972, showcasing the family’s signature, time-tested recipes for authentic Sonoran-style Mexican Food. Heirloom recipes perfected at home, with Nana – Isabel Vasquez – lovingly preparing all of the family’s favorites in her small kitchen, as her nietos waited patiently nearby to taste and share.
Now with multiple locations in Arizona, there are more opportunities than ever to experience the warmth and time-honored traditions of the Vasquez family.

7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dessert Chimis$4.95
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$7.25
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Cookie$1.25
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Nachos$6.55
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Chicken Taco$3.25
Chicken Taquitos$5.25
Location

7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday9:15 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:15 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:15 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:15 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:15 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:15 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:15 am - 8:00 pm
