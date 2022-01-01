Go
Thai Chili 2 Go

NOODLES

16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 • $

Avg 4.6 (4448 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
4 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
