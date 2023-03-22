Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Chili 2 Go -- Tempe

985 Reviews

$

2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104

Tempe, AZ 85284

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea
Thai Dumplings
Pad Thai

UTENSILS

YES - UTENSILS

NO - UTENSILS

FOOD-

Appetizers & Soups-

Thai Dumplings

Thai Dumplings

$4.00+

3 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.00+

2 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Thai Gai Rolls

Thai Gai Rolls

$3.00+

1 crispy rolls filled with ground chicken, glass noodles, vegetables and served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

$9.00

Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (10 pcs)

Tom Yum Gai

Tom Yum Gai

$7.00

Chicken broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Tom Yum Gai

Family Size Tom Yum Gai

$12.00

Chicken broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$7.00

Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Tom Kha Gai

Family Size Tom Kha Gai

$12.00

Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.

Thai Dumpling Soup

Thai Dumpling Soup

$9.00

Chicken broth with steamed dumplings, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Thai Dumpling Soup

Family Size Thai Dumpling Soup

$14.00

Chicken broth with steamed dumplings, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.

Thai Curries-

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.

Rice & Noodles-

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Pad Siew

Pad Siew

$11.00

Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$11.00

Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.

Thai Chowmein

Thai Chowmein

$11.00

Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.

Spicy Basil Noodles

Spicy Basil Noodles

$11.00

Rice noodles, jalapenos, bell peppers, onion, and basil in homemade basil sauce.

Pad Prig Pao Noodles

Pad Prig Pao Noodles

$11.00

Rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, and carrots in our pad prig chili sauce.

Vegan Dishes-

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, yellow onions, Vegan cooking sauce, topped with scallions.

Vegan Spicy Basil Noodles

Vegan Spicy Basil Noodles

$11.00

Rice noodles, jalapenos, bell pepper, onion, and basil in Vegan cooking sauce.

Vegan Pad Siew

Vegan Pad Siew

$11.00

Rice noodles and broccoli in Vegan cooking sauce.

Sides-

White Rice

White Rice

$1.00

White Jasmine rice

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.00

Brown Jasmine rice (unpolished)

Rice Noodles

Rice Noodles

$2.00

Steamed rice noodles

Side of Curry

Side of Curry

$5.00

Choice of one of our five curry sauces.

Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Choose four steamed vegetables.

Hoisin Sauce

$0.75

An extra side of our special house made Hoisin Sauce.

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.75

Crushed Peanuts

$0.75

Lime Juice

$0.75

Beverages-

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Coke Classic

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta Orange

$3.00

Honest Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Honest Tea Honey Green

$3.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Black Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Purely Sedona Sparkling Water

$3.00

Purely Sedona Spring Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday2:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thai hungry?

Website

Location

2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104, Tempe, AZ 85284

Directions

