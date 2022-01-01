Flint by Baltaire

Open daily for lunch and dinner at The Esplanade in Phoenix, FLINT by Baltaire serves wood fired contemporary American fare accented with coastal Mediterranean and bold Middle Eastern flavors.

Enjoy seasonal menus brimming vibrant, smoky flavors and farm-fresh ingredients, including shareable dips and spreads paired with freshly wood fired pizzas and pita bread, whole-roasted chicken carved tableside, and irresistible desserts such as Basque-style cheesecake.

Housed inside an elegant, modern two-story space overlooking the Biltmore area, FLINT by Baltaire offers a main dining room, bar and lounge, al fresco dining patio, and private dining room options.

