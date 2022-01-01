Go
Toast

Santé

Come in and enjoy!

2502 E Camelback rd #119

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2502 E Camelback rd #119

Phoenix AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Obon Biltmore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flint by Baltaire

No reviews yet

Open daily for lunch and dinner at The Esplanade in Phoenix, FLINT by Baltaire serves wood fired contemporary American fare accented with coastal Mediterranean and bold Middle Eastern flavors.
Enjoy seasonal menus brimming vibrant, smoky flavors and farm-fresh ingredients, including shareable dips and spreads paired with freshly wood fired pizzas and pita bread, whole-roasted chicken carved tableside, and irresistible desserts such as Basque-style cheesecake.
Housed inside an elegant, modern two-story space overlooking the Biltmore area, FLINT by Baltaire offers a main dining room, bar and lounge, al fresco dining patio, and private dining room options.

Goldwater's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Over Easy

No reviews yet

A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston