Someburger

Authentic Texan Burgers since 1955.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1002 DECKER DR • $

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries$2.75
We cut fries fresh daily. Fried in a premium rice bran oil thats better for the ticker. Potatoes, oil and salt - nothing else, unless you ask for it!
Grilled Chicken$5.25
Our lighter affair grilled to perfection.
Bottled Drink$2.15
20 oz chilled bottle.
Chicken Fried Steak$5.25
Served like a burger!
SomeBurger$4.80
Traditional quarter pound Texan Burger from a company based in Texas.
Big Otha Special$9.45
Double meat, double cheese and bacon - Tribute Burger
Double Meat SomeBurger$7.25
Double the Goodness
Milk Shake$4.70
Pure and simple, half pound of ice cream, whole milk and your favorite flavor.
Jalapeno Poppers - 5 Pieces$5.95
5 Jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, delicious!
Patty Melt$5.75
Diner Classic of grilled onions and quarter pound burger patty added to a cheese melt.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1002 DECKER DR

Baytown TX

Sunday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
