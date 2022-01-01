Go
Toast

Sophia's Cafe

We offer delicious, fresh food served with our signature style to Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax. Our team meets every catering need, ranging from daily breakfast & lunch deliveries to large scale conferences and holiday parties. Our menu can easily be tailored to accommodate all special dietary needs.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive • $

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Fountain Drink$1.75
Steak & Cheese$9.25
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
Bacon&Egg$4.25
Turkey Delight$9.50
Sliced Turkey Breast / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Avocado / Sprouts / Lettuce / Tomato / Multi Grain
Fries$3.95
Chicken Bacon Wrap$9.25
Grilled Chicken / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado /Salsa
Diet Coke$2.35
BLT$7.25
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast
Tater Tot$4.75
West Coast Tuna$8.75
Tuna Salad / Swiss Cheese / Sprouts / Avocado / Tomato / Whole Wheat
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive

Fairfax VA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

District Dumplings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oath Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caboose Brewing Company

No reviews yet

good beer, thoughtful food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston