Sophia's Cafe
We offer delicious, fresh food served with our signature style to Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax. Our team meets every catering need, ranging from daily breakfast & lunch deliveries to large scale conferences and holiday parties. Our menu can easily be tailored to accommodate all special dietary needs.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
District Dumplings
Come in and enjoy!
Oath Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Come in and enjoy!
Caboose Brewing Company
good beer, thoughtful food.